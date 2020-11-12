Three Fond du Lac law enforcement officers honored with national award

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - United State Attorney General, William, Barr, is recognizing the work of law enforcement in Fond du Lac County. Two city police officers and one county sheriff’s detective are being honored with a national award for their work getting guns and drugs off of the streets.

Fond du Lac Police Officers Denny Vokes and Vance Henning, along with Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ryan Flood are three of only 23 law enforcement officers in the country to receive the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing.

“Kind of just goes to show when you all work together and provide a lot of teamwork, the hard work all pays off,” says recipient Vance Henning.

The trio was nominated by Fond du Lac Police Chief Bill Lamb, for the work they did to curb shootings, drug trafficking and other gang related activity in the greater Fond du Lac area. According to Chief Lamb, “Not only have we taken a lot of drugs off our street and shutdown major drug trafficking operations, but we’ve also taken a number of very dangerous armed criminals and guns off of our streets as well.”

More than 35 people were arrested during the large scale operation the three were a part of. It also got more than a hundred pounds of drugs, worth more than a million dollars off the streets. The drugs and the guns confiscated most likely saved countless lives as well. “This had wide reaching effects across multiple states, across the nation,” adds Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Because of the pandemic, Vokes, Henning, and Flood, who would have been honored with the other recipients in Washington, D.C. were instead recognized during a local ceremony.

“I’m proud to be recognized and one of the recipients of this award," says Ryan Flood. He adds, “It means a lot to me.”

Each man presented with a certificate and medal for a job well done. It’s an honor that humbled all three, who said they don’t do the work for recognition. Denny Vokes says, “We do this just to make our communities safe and we all live in this community, so it was a great honor.”

And while they’re being honored for what they’ve done, they know there’s still more work to do to continue to keep their communities safe.

