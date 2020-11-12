ThedaCare announces expansion of mobile testing sites, will focus on rural areas

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare announced an expansion of its mobile testing sites Wednesday, and the sites will focus heavily on rural areas in northeast Wisconsin.

For nearly two weeks, ThedaCare has done mobile testing for COVID-19 at various sites, regardless of whether people have symptoms or not.

Due to the demand, the mobile testing will continue through the day before Thanksgiving.

"We’re very fortunate that we’ve been given the ability to extend our testing for a few more weeks, and in order to serve all of our community members, we’re now going to also be adding mobile testing sites throughout our service areas, so in Shawano, Wild Rose, a number of different locations,” said Dr. Jennifer Frank, the Chief Medical Officer for ThedaCare.

The goal is to provide additional access for testing in places that might otherwise require a person to drive a great distance, and possibly skip the process.

Dr. Frank says there’s enough kits to test up to 30,000 people.

“We are particularly concerned as we approach Thanksgiving. We want to make sure people are aware of their status so they do not inadvertently infect one of their family members,” said Dr. Frank.

Although appointments aren’t necessary, they are recommended.

CLICK HERE to book an appointment.

“One of the things we realized early on is that we need to make testing convenient for people and part of convenience is bringing it to where they are in the community. While we started in Neenah, we want to make sure that all of our communities have access to testing,” said Dr. Frank.

Mobile testing will be done on the following dates and locations from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.:

November 11 – Shawano High School

November 12 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose

November 13 – Shawano High School

November 16 – ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

November 17 – ThedaCare Physicians-Markesan

November 18 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

November 19 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin

November 20 – Shawano High School

November 23 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

November 24 – ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

November 25 – Shawano High School

