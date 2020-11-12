RAIN, MIX, SNOW THIS EVENING

As a cold front moves through tonight, it will help to squeeze out some scattered light rain, mix and snow. Best chances for snow accumulation will be NORTH where there could possibly be 1-2″. Areas SOUTH will get little if any. Some slippery spots may be possible anywhere tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s - Standing water from any rain will freeze and of course where snow falls and sticks that will be slippery.

A breezy, cold Friday awaits us with any morning clouds giving way to sun. High temperatures will only be the mid 30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s.

Any early sun Saturday quickly fades behind clouds. By late afternoon a few rain showers may be possible, but the better chance for rain is Saturday night. The FAR NORTH could also see some wintry mix. Expect a breezy day Saturday and a windy day Sunday with gusts to nearly 40 mph! Sunday will also feature a few scattered rain or snow showers. The first half of the new work week looks dry.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: S 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered light rain, mix and snow showers. An inch or two possible - Mainly north. Brisk winds late. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance of showers late, but more likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with mainly morning showers. Wet flakes NORTH? Windy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Breezy and a bit milder. Chance of a late shower. HITGH: 47

