Police look for suspects who robbed two juveniles in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for two people suspected in an armed robbery in Kaukauna.

On Nov. 11, at about 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of Boxer St. A report stated two juveniles had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victims stated they were sitting in a vehicle when two masked men approached them and asked for their cell phones and wallets.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the juveniles.

The suspects got away with two cell phones and cash.

“The police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act,” says Assistant Police Chief Brad Sanderfoot.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS

Suspect #1

Black male

6′

Wearing dark mask

Suspect #2

Hispanic male

Wearing gray Nike sweatshirt with dark pans and dark mask

If you have information, call Kaukauna Police.

