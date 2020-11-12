Advertisement

Police look for suspects who robbed two juveniles in Kaukauna

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for two people suspected in an armed robbery in Kaukauna.

On Nov. 11, at about 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of Boxer St. A report stated two juveniles had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victims stated they were sitting in a vehicle when two masked men approached them and asked for their cell phones and wallets.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the juveniles.

The suspects got away with two cell phones and cash.

“The police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act,” says Assistant Police Chief Brad Sanderfoot.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS

Suspect #1

  • Black male
  • 6′
  • Wearing dark mask

Suspect #2

  • Hispanic male
  • Wearing gray Nike sweatshirt with dark pans and dark mask

If you have information, call Kaukauna Police.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: More than 7,000 cases for 2nd day in a row
COVID Wisconsin
Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus
Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Stock graphic
Weather believed to be factor in fatal Winnebago County crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow tonight
John Craig Schmutzer
Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random act
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder Thursday
Update on Town of Chase flooding problem
Update on Town of Chase flooding problem