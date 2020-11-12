Police look for suspects who robbed two juveniles in Kaukauna
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for two people suspected in an armed robbery in Kaukauna.
On Nov. 11, at about 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of Boxer St. A report stated two juveniles had been robbed at gunpoint.
The victims stated they were sitting in a vehicle when two masked men approached them and asked for their cell phones and wallets.
One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the juveniles.
The suspects got away with two cell phones and cash.
“The police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act,” says Assistant Police Chief Brad Sanderfoot.
SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS
Suspect #1
- Black male
- 6′
- Wearing dark mask
Suspect #2
- Hispanic male
- Wearing gray Nike sweatshirt with dark pans and dark mask
If you have information, call Kaukauna Police.
