Oconto County homes near cheese company’s plant are being flooded, but there is no answer as to why

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jessica Gwidt lives less than a mile away from the BelGioiso Cheese Inc. plant in the town of Chase.

Gwidt said in March of 2019, she and her neighbors' homes flooded when the pond behind her house began to rise.

“Last December, we flooded 18 times in a 24 hour period,” Gwidt said. "We just couldn’t keep up keeping the water out of our basement. It was not a fun week between Christmas and New Year for us "

Several homes in a subdivision located in the town of Chase are being flooded and no one seems to have an answer as to why it’s happening.

In total, she said more than $100,000 has been spent on pumping the water out weekly.

Town of Chase Chairman Gary Van Lannen and Supervisor Dennis Kroll acknowledge that the flooding began around the time BelGioiso Cheese built a wastewater treatment plant.

Yet, the company has pushed back against being held responsible. BelGioiso told Action 2 News it is working with the homeowners in that subdivision to try and come up with a solution.

The company added its plant has been there for more than 30 years, longer than those homes.

Representatives with BelGioiso and officials with Chase believe a record amount of rain and snow in the past two years may have contributed to this issue. Homeowners think there’s more to it.

“It just seems crazy that this water keeps coming and there’s just no end in sight,” Gwidt said. “Yes, we had the record rainfall that’s just a piece of the puzzle. But, there is 85 acres of subdivision and homes, where all of their ditches and culvers lead directly to our pond.”

According to BelGioiso, it is surveying the area for the second time after the first survey found it wasn’t responsible.

There will be a town meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Action 2 News will be monitoring that meeting and provide an update.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.