More than 75 percent of Wisconsin counties have certified election results

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - About 76 percent of Wisconsin counties have certified results for the November 3 election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Thursday morning that 55 of the state’s 72 counties have submitted their certified results.

State elections officials anticipate all counties will report their results by the Nov. 17 deadline.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe is scheduled to hold a news conference on the canvass at 1 p.m. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

Brown County continues to canvass their election results. Milwaukee County is also still working to certify.

“We have our canvasser representing the Republican Party, we have our canvasser representing the Democratic Party and then my staff,” said Sandy Juno, Brown County Clerk.

Juno described the process to Action 2 News reporter Brittany Schmidt.

“We’re looking at the poll lists and we’re looking at the tapes from tabulation equipment,” said Juno. “For the most part, one has the tape that came off the tabulation and the other one has the report of the totals that we have reported as unofficial results. And what we’re going through now is to make sure that the numbers agree.”

Juno told Action 2 News that she’s unaware of any instances of voter fraud in Brown County.

The Associated Press and major news networks called Wisconsin for Democrat Joe Biden, who is up by 20,427 votes. That’s 0.62 percent and within the 1 percent margin for a candidate to request a recount.

President Donald Trump’s campaign have announced intentions to ask for a recount in Wisconsin. Trump must wait until the election is certified in the state and then has one day to request a recount.

“Wisconsin’s election was conducted according to law and in the open,” said Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. “While the results are still unofficial and are currently being triple checked as part of the canvass and certification process, we have not seen any credible information to cast any doubt on those unofficial results.”

President Trump would have to prepay the estimated cost of the recount upon his request.

“Because of statements from the president’s campaign and the tight deadlines, our staff is actively planning for a recount,” said Wolfe. “We will also be coordinating with Wisconsin’s 72 county clerks, who will have the primary responsibility for conducting the recounts.”

In 2016, Green Party Presidential Candidate Jill Stein requested a recount in Wisconsin. The effort was joined by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost the state to Donald Trump. After the recount, Trump gained 131 votes. He defeated Clinton by about 23,000 votes in Wisconsin. The margin is similar to the Biden-Trump race.

Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has directed the Committee on Campaigns and Elections to investigate the results for potential fraud. Vos told our Milwaukee partner station WISN that it’s unlikely those findings will change the outcome of the race.

