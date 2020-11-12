INCREASING CLOUDS, THEN LIGHT RAIN & SNOW TONIGHT

There’s a disturbance out in the Great Plains this morning. As it moves east, our sunshine will gradually fade away behind increasing clouds. However, with a south breeze, temperatures will be a little milder this afternoon, with highs in the 40s NORTH, and about 50° across eastern Wisconsin.

As tonight’s temperatures fall, look for evening light rain to switch to snow showers. A slushy dusting to 1/2″ is possible on grassy surfaces. Some of the snow may stick to untreated roads, creating slightly slick conditions, especially northwest of the Fox Valley.

Sunny, but colder weather returns tomorrow, but the clouds will come back this weekend. More rain is likely Saturday night and into Sunday. There’s a possibility of some mixed precipitation across the Northwoods. The wind is also going to pick up this weekend, and become rather gusty on Sunday. Needless to say, the forecast looks less than ideal as the Packers play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. A little milder. HIGH: 50°

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then snow showers... A slushy 1/2″ is possible. Brisk winds late. LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Cloudy with mainly morning showers. Wet flakes NORTH? Windy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 39

