INCREASING CLOUDS, THEN LIGHT RAIN & SNOW TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A cold front is sweeping across Wisconsin bringing increasing clouds. Later this evening showers will arrive, first as some rain or mix but turning to snow showers. Minor accumulations are possible, especially for those north and west of the Green Bay and the Fox Cities. In eastern Wisconsin a dusting is possible on grassy surfaces. Some snow may stick to untreated roads, so be aware there may be some slick spots, especially northwest of the Fox Cities.

The skies turn sunny on Friday, but the winds will have turned to the northwest overnight, leading to colder high temperatures. Friday highs will be in the 30s.

The next weather maker arrives over the weekend. Rain showers will develop later Saturday afternoon or evening. Then, as colder air get’s pulled in, rain turns to mix or snow in north central Wisconsin. Showers linger into Sunday morning but are expected to taper off around the noon hour. It’s also going to become very wind on Sunday. That means it’s looking like another windy day at Lambeau Field for the Packers as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. A little milder. HIGH: 50°

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then snow showers... A slushy 1/2″ is possible. Brisk winds late. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with mainly morning showers. Wet flakes NORTH? Windy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 40

