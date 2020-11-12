Advertisement

Green Bay Metro Fire Battalion Chief retires after 26 years of service

Battalion Chief Steve Sellin
Battalion Chief Steve Sellin(Green Bay Metro Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Metro Fire Battalion Chief has retired after 26 years of service to the city.

Battalion Chief Steve Sellin started his firefighting career in 1990. In 1994, he joined Green Bay Metro Fire, working is way up the ranks.

In 2013, Sellin was promoted to Battalion Chief.

He worked much of his career at Station 2.

“Chief Sellin served on the Honor Guard and was a team leader for the Hazardous Materials Team and the Urban Search & Rescue Team. GBMFD will greatly miss his wealth of knowledge, experience, and humor that he continuously brought to our department,” reads a statement from GBMFD.

