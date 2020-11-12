Green Bay Metro Fire Battalion Chief retires after 26 years of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Metro Fire Battalion Chief has retired after 26 years of service to the city.

Battalion Chief Steve Sellin started his firefighting career in 1990. In 1994, he joined Green Bay Metro Fire, working is way up the ranks.

In 2013, Sellin was promoted to Battalion Chief.

He worked much of his career at Station 2.

“Chief Sellin served on the Honor Guard and was a team leader for the Hazardous Materials Team and the Urban Search & Rescue Team. GBMFD will greatly miss his wealth of knowledge, experience, and humor that he continuously brought to our department,” reads a statement from GBMFD.

Congratulations to Battalion Chief Steve Sellin on his 26 years of service protecting the citizens and visitors of our great community. We wish Chief Sellin a long, healthy, and happy retirement! pic.twitter.com/CQKdUzX6oS — Green Bay Metro Fire Department (@GBMFD) November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.