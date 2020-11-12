Green Bay, Bellevue to sign fire department merger agreement Friday

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellevue Fire Department is joining the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The City of Green Bay announced a contract will be signed during a news conference Friday afternoon in Bellevue attended by city and village leaders, including Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Village President Steve Soukup, Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton and Village Administrator Diane Wessel.

Bellevue has its own fire department with 9 full-time and 24 part-time employees. It started 24/7 staffing in January (see related story).

The Village of Allouez, which also borders Bellevue, consolidated its fire department with the City of Green Bay in November, 2012, forming the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The Bellevue village board was studying the possibility of a merger since March, looking at response times, staffing, costs, quality of service and community identity, according to Wessel.

“Ultimately, the village board determined that a merger will provide the best protection of life and property and is the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars in providing these services," Wessel wrote.

Bellevue is contracted with County Rescue for rescue services through 2021.

