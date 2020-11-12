Advertisement

Green Bay, Bellevue to sign fire department merger agreement Friday

Bellevue Fire ladder truck.
Bellevue Fire ladder truck.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellevue Fire Department is joining the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The City of Green Bay announced a contract will be signed during a news conference Friday afternoon in Bellevue attended by city and village leaders, including Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Village President Steve Soukup, Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton and Village Administrator Diane Wessel.

Bellevue has its own fire department with 9 full-time and 24 part-time employees. It started 24/7 staffing in January (see related story).

The Village of Allouez, which also borders Bellevue, consolidated its fire department with the City of Green Bay in November, 2012, forming the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The Bellevue village board was studying the possibility of a merger since March, looking at response times, staffing, costs, quality of service and community identity, according to Wessel.

“Ultimately, the village board determined that a merger will provide the best protection of life and property and is the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars in providing these services," Wessel wrote.

Bellevue is contracted with County Rescue for rescue services through 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: More than 7,000 cases for 2nd day in a row
COVID Wisconsin
Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus
Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Stock graphic
Weather believed to be factor in fatal Winnebago County crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

The medal presented to three Fond du Lac County law enforcement officers who were recognized...
Three Fond du Lac law enforcement officers honored with national award
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Nearly 7,500 tests positive for coronavirus; COVID-19 deaths down slightly
Charlotte firefighters rescued 143 people from Corvian Community Elementary School.
Firefighters rescue 143 people after Charlotte charter school evacuated due to heavy flooding
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow tonight