Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity holding Repurpose auction
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual Repurpose for a Reason online auction.
People can bid on items made from repurposed materials from the Habitat Restore.
The auction is virtual this year. Bidding goes until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. CLICK HERE to bid on items.
The money supports Habitat’s home ownership program. Each year, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity builds five-to-seven homes.
“All of the items donated for the auction, all of the money raised from these pieces, go directly back to the organization and our home ownership program. It really makes a direct impact because it costs us about $140,000 to build a home on average," says Andrea Jorgensen, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.
At 6 p.m., Habitat will go live on Facebook to talk about the fundraiser and families who have received homes. They’ll also showcase more auction items.
