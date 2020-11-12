Advertisement

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity holding Repurpose auction

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual Repurpose for a Reason online auction.

People can bid on items made from repurposed materials from the Habitat Restore.

The auction is virtual this year. Bidding goes until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. CLICK HERE to bid on items.

The money supports Habitat’s home ownership program. Each year, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity builds five-to-seven homes.

“All of the items donated for the auction, all of the money raised from these pieces, go directly back to the organization and our home ownership program. It really makes a direct impact because it costs us about $140,000 to build a home on average," says Andrea Jorgensen, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

At 6 p.m., Habitat will go live on Facebook to talk about the fundraiser and families who have received homes. They’ll also showcase more auction items.

RePurpose for a Reason Bidding is Now LIVE! Start Bidding Now.

Bidding is now LIVE in the RePurpose for a Reason online auction! 100% of the proceeds will go directly toward the Homeownership Program to help Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity build homes, communities, and hope right here in Greater Green Bay and Brown County. Head over to www.repurposeforareason.org and browse the selection of gorgeous, stunning, and amazing items awaiting bids. And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, November 12th starting at 6 p.m. to join us for the virtual event. #CommunityEvent #OnlineAuction #SupportLocal #Community_Event #Online_Auction #RePurpose_for_a_Reason #Fundraiser

Posted by Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity on Friday, November 6, 2020

