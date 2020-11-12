Advertisement

Forest County man arrested for child pornography

(Source: WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABENO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Forest County man is jailed on suspicion of possessing child pornography after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says he was on a social media app talking about sexually assaulting children.

The conversation included photographs which the Forest County Sheriff’s Office described as “child sexual assault material.”

Information was forwarded to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators issued a search warrant at the man’s home in Wabeno on Wednesday. Action 2 News is not identifying him because he hasn’t been formally charged.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: More than 7,000 cases for 2nd day in a row
COVID Wisconsin
Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus
Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Stock graphic
Weather believed to be factor in fatal Winnebago County crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

DISCUSSION: Growing evidence of climate change
License plate thefts on the rise
INTERVIEW: Red Kettle campaign begins
Nancy Van Dyn Hoven, 60, is currently at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton battling Covid-19.
As Wisconsin ICU beds dwindle, family says Covid-19 proved nearly fatal for mom
Green Bay criticized over leaf pickup