Forest County man arrested for child pornography

WABENO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Forest County man is jailed on suspicion of possessing child pornography after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says he was on a social media app talking about sexually assaulting children.

The conversation included photographs which the Forest County Sheriff’s Office described as “child sexual assault material.”

Information was forwarded to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators issued a search warrant at the man’s home in Wabeno on Wednesday. Action 2 News is not identifying him because he hasn’t been formally charged.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

