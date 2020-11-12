Faces of COVID-19 series addresses upcoming holiday season

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Area health care systems in collaboration with the Brown County Health Department put on the fourth media briefing of the Faces of COVID-19 series on Wednesday afternoon.

This week focused on the upcoming holiday season urging people to adjust their plans.

“We are such a tradition-filled society that it is often hard to let go of some of those traditions,” said Lisa Tutskey, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Prevea Health.

The Brown County Health Department asks people to limit gatherings keeping them to only those inside of your household if possible.

“I have talked to people and heard really sad stories a few that I can think of in particular where somebody gave the virus to a loved one, an older adult, and they did not have good outcomes as a result,” said Sara Lornson, a public health nurse and contact tracer with the City of De Pere Health Department. “I know personally I couldn’t live with that regret.”

Heather Hussli knows firsthand how quickly COVID-19 can spread.

“It just began with us having my mom pass away. We had a traditional funeral. The funeral home director said, ‘We have CDC guidelines. It should be just fine,'” said Hussli.

She contracted the virus at that funeral along with other family members including her sister, beloved Bay Port High School teacher Heidi Hussli who passed away from COVID-19 just 19 days later after a brief hospitalization.

“The nurses were there and they were holding her hand, and we couldn’t,” said Hussli. “They did show an iPad so I could tell her how much I loved her and everybody else did and how we would take care of her son and how much she was loved.”

Hussli shares the emotional story hoping to reach people and save lives. She asks people to choose survival over tradition this holiday season by getting creative and following safety guidelines.

“I just want to beg everybody to wear a mask, because I wish my sister could be here,” said Hussli.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.