Diederich family looks to rebuild legacy after farm fire

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first told you last week, more than a dozen area fire departments responded to Diederich Farm on Election night after a fire destroyed four barns and killed about 80 young dairy calves inside.

“The big thing is, I’m really thankful for the person that honked. It could have been a lot worse,” said Daniel Diederich, owner.

Last Tuesday Diederich, along with the rest of the United States, was glued to his TV waiting to see how the country would change. Little did he know, his life would change immediately that night.

“We heard a rapid honking of a horn of a vehicle, got up to see what was going on, went rushing towards the back door and as I did, I could see out the window that my barn was on fire,” said Diederich.

More than a dozen fire departments rushed to the scene to help put out the blaze.

Before crews got there, Diederich jumped into action to try and save the young calves inside the barns.

“I just sprinted out into the barn, went right in the door that was over here, flames were all overhead. I was still in it when it started to come down. I barely made it out, everyone thought I had died,” said Diederich.

He was able to save about 100 young calves from the fire that night with help from neighbors who also came to their side after seeing the flames. Three calves are still on the farm, while the others are at neighboring farms.

“Right now we’re trying to figure out what we’re doing long term and take care of the animals we have on a day-to-day basis. We have no facilities for our animals as they’re being born so we’re dealing with the logistics of that problem right now,” said Diederich.

Along with about half his calves and all of the family’s pet chickens, Diederich says a piece of family history also perished.

“One barn was built in 1913 actually. I got letters from uncles and aunts and great uncles and aunts about playing in it and things like that and that can’t be replaced,” said Diederich. “It was heart wrenching as the barn came down.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and a GoFundMe account has already surpassed its fundraising goal as the Diederichs figure out how to keep the family’s legacy going.

“Our family has been doing this at this location since 1913. My great grandfather was one of the first chairmen of the village. This is our community, this is where we live, this is what we do,” said Diedrich.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.