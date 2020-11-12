City of Green Bay Department of Public Works boosts education efforts around curbside collection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Piles of leaves line Christiana Street on the west side of Green Bay waiting to be picked up as part of the fall curbside yard waste collection.

“So far, it’s been going pretty well. We’ve had to go to some extended hours just because the leaves were a little bit later in coming down," said Steve Grenier, City of Green Bay Director of Public Works. "Some of the ash trees started early, but a lot of the maples held on longer than they normally do.”

Grenier tells Action 2 News the Department of Public Works has gone to great lengths this year to boost education about the collection process.

“Back in the spring when we did spring curbside yard waste collection, we had crews out ahead of collection crews noting addresses where it was obvious that folks put stuff in the road,” said Grenier. “So, we sent letters to those. We sent out over 2300 letters.”

Those letters went out three weeks before fall collection to ensure the information stayed fresh in people’s minds. The same crews went around again this fall, and another 3300 letters have been sent.

“We’ve tried to make it so that it’s not harsh sounding, and again, we’re just trying to educate folks that it is against municipal ordinance,” said Grenier. “It’s a problem for storm water which is the big reason we don’t want it done.”

The education also extended to social media earlier this week with a Facebook post reminding people that it is not a perfect process.

“What we’re doing as a city that’s a bulk collection, trying to get the big piles. So, we’re not necessarily there to hand rake somebody’s yard and make it look spick-and-span,” said Grenier.

Grenier urges people to get their yard waste out to the curb by Sunday, November 15 to guarantee crews collect it this fall.

