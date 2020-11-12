Ceremonies, vigils held throughout Northeast Wisconsin for Veterans Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans Day observances were held throughout the country Wednesday, including multiple events here in Northeast Wisconsin.

An all-day vigil was held at the Veteran’s Memorial near the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay, and a ceremony was held at the museum Wednesday morning.

“We’re here, and there’s a lot of them that aren’t anymore. We hold a vigil from sun-up to sundown every year,” said Larry Eggert, a Vietnam War veteran.

Area schools also got creative with their own events.

Preble High School created a special Veterans Day video, and a student played “Taps” to honor fallen service members. In addition, a choir came together virtually to sing the star-spangled banner.

Meanwhile, veterans in Manitowoc gathered at the county’s Veterans Memorial, where a campaign is making progress to keep the eternal flame burning among the monuments.

The Manitowoc County United Council says it’s three-quarters of the way to its $200,000 fundraising goal to maintain the memorial.

“It’s to honor all veterans of Manitowoc County forever. They served their country well, there are names and stones up here in the memory of all that did not come home from their wars, so we need to salute them and remember them forever,” said Tom Hoffman, the Chairman of the Manitowoc County United Council.

Hoffman says the monument has been there since 1923, and the flame was added in 1969.

In addition to the events held Wednesday, dozens of local businesses are offering discounts or free services for veterans and active-duty military members, with some lasting the entire week or month.

CLICK HERE to find an extensive list of participating businesses.

