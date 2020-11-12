Advertisement

Calif. county disputes woman’s claim her service dog voted in election

By KION Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) - A California woman claims someone voted in her service dog’s name during the November election, but county officials investigated and say that’s simply not true.

Gemma Renée Locatelli posted an interview with the owner of a service dog named Maggie Magoo Vela on Facebook. The woman, who is not being identified, claims her dog was registered to vote in Santa Cruz County, and someone sent in a mail-in ballot on her behalf.

Locatelli says she initially thought the woman was joking but realized there might be something more to the story after asking some questions.

“I’m a dog mom, so I thought it was kind of cute at first. Then, I realized it was potentially a big glitch that you would have a service dog with a registered microchip that gets transferred as being a human being. I didn’t think that this was honestly legit until she showed me the paper trail,” Locatelli said.

She says she ended up posting the interview because she wants to make sure eligible votes are counted accurately.

In the video, the dog owner says she found out about the registration through an email. She says Maggie’s microchip number was used as a social security number. She went on to say she went to a voting location and was told someone had already voted under the dog’s name with a mail-in ballot.

Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin looked into the claims and says no one was registered in the county by the name of Maggie Magoo Vela. She says the elections office takes all allegations of voter fraud very seriously, and they will investigate every report.

Pellerin also says to register to vote in the county, you need a name, address, date of birth and social security or ID number. The information is verified against data from the California DMV, Social Security and the statewide database for previous registration. The signature on your registration or license is put on record.

If the elections office can’t make a match, then it’s flagged, and the office follows up with the voter to fill in missing information.

Copyright 2020 KION via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Wisconsin sets new records for cases, deaths and hospitalizations
Brian Dimmer
Appleton teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged, cash bond set at $75,000
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: More than 7,000 cases for 2nd day in a row
COVID Wisconsin
Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus

Latest News

The service dog's owner claimed someone voted under her dog’s name with a mail-in ballot, but...
Calif. county investigation finds no evidence of alleged vote in dog's name
Photos show the swan nestled in an orange jacket on a seat in a subway car. Rescuer Ariel...
NYC woman gets ill swan to clinic via foot, car and subway
The swan, who was suffering from lead poisoning, is now regaining her strength and mobility at...
Determined New Yorkers come together to save sick swan's life
Update on Town of Chase flooding problem
Update on Town of Chase flooding problem