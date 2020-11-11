Wind advisory issued for Leo Frigo bridge, drivers asked to use alternate routes immediately

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to the current weather conditions, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced a wind advisory for the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge, also I-43, in Green Bay.

As of 9 p.m., all drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Any vehicles on the bridge should slow down to 45 miles an hour.

High profile vehicles such as semis, RVs and tall trailers should completely avoid the bridge.

Wind gusts of more than 45 mph have been reported in the area, which makes travel difficult and dangerous on the bridge.

WisDOT didn’t immediately specify how long the advisory will be in effect for, but said updates will be provided as necessary.

Action 2 News will update this story as we receive new information.

