Advertisement

Whole Foods offers ‘Turkey Insurance’ this Thanksgiving

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging Americans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, more people may be hosting their own small Thanksgiving and cooking their own turkey this year.

Since turkey can be tricky, national grocery chain Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive Insurance to offer their first-ever “Turkey Insurance.”

If you have a turkey cooking fail - whether it’s overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or just doesn’t taste right - Whole Foods is offering a $35 gift card as insurance.

To be eligible, shoppers must buy their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between now and Nov. 22.

Beginning Nov. 26 through 3 a.m. the next day, be one of the first 1,000 people to submit a claim on a special website if things don’t go as planned in the kitchen.

The grocer says the plan “allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray.”

“We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation,” the company said.

Around 40 million turkeys are eaten over the Thanksgiving holiday annually, according to the National Turkey Federation.

The group does not expect that figure to change much this year.

To submit a claim, you’ll need your Whole Foods receipt, a picture of your turkey fail and a brief explanation of what went wrong.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Wisconsin sets new records for cases, deaths and hospitalizations
Brian Dimmer
Appleton teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged, cash bond set at $75,000
Police lights file graphic.
Green Bay first responders request city to reconsider COVID-19 paid coverage
Maryana Kranz was killed on Monday, February 10, when a pickup truck came up on the right hand...
Witness: Plainfield man was speeding before fatal bus stop crash, $10,000 signature bond set

Latest News

Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
Six-year-old Sara Link holds up a sign thanking veterans as she stands with family members...
Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events amid virus surge
Doug Emhoff, the 56-year-old husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will leave his...
Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, poised to break stereotypes
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of...
Russia says COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective on early data
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: More than 7,000 cases for 2nd day in a row