Weather believed to be factor in fatal Winnebago County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and two were injured in a crash on State Highway 76 Tuesday.

At about 4:28 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called to at three-vehicle crash at STH 76 and Larsen Road in the Township of Clayton.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle.

The driver of one of the passenger vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers were taken by ambulance to ThedaCare in Neenah.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was treated at the hospital and released.

The Sheriff’s Office says weather is believed to be a factor in the crash. The area experienced heavy rain and high winds Tuesday.

The highway reopened to traffic at about 9:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation. No names were released.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Clayton Fire and Rescue and Fox Crossing Fire.

