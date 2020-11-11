Advertisement

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020

‘"Dumpster fire’ is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had'
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of folks think 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.

Now, there’s a way to commemorate it.

A guy in Los Angeles is selling dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy.

Amir Fakharian’s 3D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to lean in.

When clients canceled their orders, he pivoted and got creative.

“'Dumpster fire' is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had,” Fakharian said. “COVID-19 is like a fire in a dumpster burning everything in sight so we thought this product would really resonate with people.”

Every toy dumpster fire comes with a little note: “I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter.”

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)

Etsy users say it has.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Wisconsin sets new records for cases, deaths and hospitalizations
Brian Dimmer
Appleton teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged, cash bond set at $75,000
Police lights file graphic.
Green Bay first responders request city to reconsider COVID-19 paid coverage
Stock graphic
Weather believed to be factor in fatal Winnebago County crash

Latest News

An entrance to the Wiouwash State Trail system which runs through part of the Town of Winchester.
Town of Winchester Fire Department looks to the community to help buy equipment
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: More than 7,000 cases for 2nd day in a row
Sully statue unveiled where service dog was trained
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote