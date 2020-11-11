Rep. Sortwell: Investigation underway regarding voting concerns in Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Representative Shae Sortwell (R-Gibson) has announced an investigation is underway regarding what is being called a “pattern of concerns stemming from the City of Green Bay’s handling of the April 7th and November 3rd 2020 elections.”

Sortwell, who is a member of the Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee, says the investigation in Green Bay is part of an investigation called for by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Sortwell said the Brown County Clerk’s office has raised some serious concerns on how the city has conducted recent elections.

Sortwell went on to say the city’s conduct was “seemingly highly-partisan fashion to the detriment of the democratic system”, and added that Wisconsin citizens “deserve to know what happened, and have a right to free, fair and open elections.”

No other concerns about voting were stated in Sortwell’s release.

Action 2 News reached out to Sandy Juno, the Brown County Clerk, early Wednesday afternoon for comment regarding any voter fraud, discrepancies or red flags she may have.

Juno said she is currently focused on the canvass to certify Brown County’s election results, and added that other than observations noted in her e-mail to Nathan Judnic at the Wisconsin Elections Commission on November 3rd, she didn’t have any further comment.

Judnic is listed as having the position of Staff Counsel for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

As of this publishing, Action 2 News has not seen a copy of the e-mail Juno said she sent to Judnic.

As we have previously reported, canvassing of Brown County ballots began Tuesday, November 10.

Canvassing is part of the normal election process where Juno said they meticulously go over Election Day reports from individual municipalities, and is open to the public.

Juno added they have until November 17 to finish canvassing the vote.

“We’re looking at the poll lists and we’re looking at the tapes from tabulation equipment,” said Juno. “For the most part, one has the tape that came off the tabulation and the other one has the report of the totals that we have reported as unofficial results. And what we’re going through now is to make sure that the numbers agree.”

Juno was also asked during Tuesday’s report if there was any indication of voter fraud, and she said “I’m not aware of any type of voter fraud.”

