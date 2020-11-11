PLENTY OF AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

Following the rainy, stormy, and windy weather from yesterday and last night, the skies have cleared today to become mostly sunny. Temperatures will be seasonably cool today and tonight. Highs stay in the upper 30s and low 40s, meanwhile lows fall to the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.

After some early morning sunshine on Thursday, skies become cloudy through the day. Evening showers will develop, rain or rain/snow mix are both likely. Any showers diminish before midnight. This system will be relatively small and quick moving.

The extended looks pretty quiet, but there is a precipitation chance over the weekend. A rain/snow mix will be possible overnight Saturday and very early Sunday. Otherwise the weekend will be party sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures stay closer to normal through the next several days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

VETERANS DAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler, slowing wind. HIGH: 43°

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Seasonably cool. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, then afternoon clouds. A brief shower or wintry mix during the evening. HIGH: 50 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Windy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. A few flakes are possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 37

