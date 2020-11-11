Oconto County to host free COVID-19 testing events in Mountain
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County Public Health has scheduled two upcoming free COVID-19 testing events in the northern community of Mountain.
DATES AND TIMES
Nov. 24, Noon - 8 p.m.
Dec. 8, Noon - 8 p.m.
The drive-through testing events will be held at Doty Town Hall, 14899 County Road T.
The testing site will use nasal swabs.
It is available to anyone who is age five and older.
You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19 to get a test.
SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Loss of taste/smell
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Body aches
- Fatigue
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Chills
- Muscle aches
The health department says people should be prepared for long wait times. Everyone must remain inside their vehicles. No restrooms are available.
People should register on the day of their test at this website: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/
The testing is a partnership with Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard.
“As reported a few days ago, COVID-19 hit Oconto County quite hard in October. Not only did we lose 14 of our residents to this disease last month, but COVID-19 hospitalizations increased significantly,” reads a statement from the county. “The total number of Oconto County residents that were hospitalized for COVID-19 more than doubled in October.”
Residents are urged to limit public gatherings, maintain a distance of six feet from others in public, use hand sanitizer, wash hands frequently, and wear face masks.
