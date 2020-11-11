Advertisement

Luxemburg-Casco School District, NWTC partner to launch automotive program

Luxemburg-Casco and NWTC partner for auto program
Luxemburg-Casco and NWTC partner for auto program(Luxemburg-Casco School District and NWTC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in the Luxemubrg-Casco School District now have the opportunity to earn dual credit with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

The credits can be earned through the Ahnapee Automotive Program, which is located within the high school.

While in the program, students will earn credits to go towards high school graduation and college credits.

Time in the program will be partially spent in the classroom, but most of the time will be in the automotive shop.

When the one-year program is completed by a student, they will receive a one-year technical diploma.

