INTERVIEW: Toys for Tots returns

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is proud to again help the US Marine Corps carry on a decades-long tradition to make sure children have presents under their Christmas tree.

The annual Toys for Tots toy drive is underway, collecting new, unwrapped toys to be given to children throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Chris Roth talks with a U.S. Marine about what the program means to the children and to the Marine Corps.

We’ll be adding to the list of toy drop-off sites on our TOYS FOR TOTS page (click here). Check back often for new locations.

Marines collect Toys for Tots donations curbside at the WBAY building during the Last Call event
INTERVIEW: Toys for Tots