INTERVIEW: Toys for Tots returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is proud to again help the US Marine Corps carry on a decades-long tradition to make sure children have presents under their Christmas tree.

The annual Toys for Tots toy drive is underway, collecting new, unwrapped toys to be given to children throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Chris Roth talks with a U.S. Marine about what the program means to the children and to the Marine Corps.

We’ll be adding to the list of toy drop-off sites on our TOYS FOR TOTS page (click here). Check back often for new locations.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.