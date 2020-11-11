Advertisement

How to donate to the Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Literacy is vital to a child’s scholastic success.” That’s a message from the Brown County Public Library as they begin the annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign.

The library says 38 percent of lower income students are not yet reading at grade level in third grade.

Each year, the Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign collects thousands of books to donate to children in need.

New, unwrapped books can be dropped off at any Brown County Library branch.

In 2019, the campaign gave more than 5,000 children new books.

Each child gets two books. The books are given out at the annual Toys for Tots distribution in December.

Campaign coordinator Meg Deem says 2020 has been a difficult year for children who have been staying at home for virtual learning and perhaps not going to a public library.

There are several options to take part in the Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign.

People can purchase donations through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Lion’s Mouth Book Store in Green Bay.

For all the way to donate, click here.

“People are able to go and shop on Amazon at home and have the books delivered to the library directly. We’ve seen that people are using that option quite a bit this year,” says Deem.

The Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign goes through Dec. 10.

Molly Crosby, wife of Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, is the honorary chairperson.

WBAY is a proud sponsor.

This is the 32nd year of the Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign.

