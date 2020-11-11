Green Bay City Council approves mayor’s 2021 budget, slight decrease in tax levy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay City Council has approved the mayor’s budget for 2021, including a slight decrease in the city’s mill rate.

As Action 2 News first reported last month, Mayor Eric Genrich proposed a 3% tax increase in his budget for 2021.

Tuesday night, the council whittled that down to a 2.8% tax increase.

The majority of the reduction came from adjusted hotel room tax revenue and investment incomes.

City staff had projected those losses to be higher in next year’s budget due to the pandemic.

In addition, during Tuesday’s meeting, the council also approved a consolidation agreement for the Bellevue Fire Department to merge with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Action 2 news previously reported the village is considering a merge with Green Bay Metro versus keeping its fire department independent.

Green Bay already provides fire chief services for the village since Bellevue’s fire chief resigned in March.

The Bellevue Village Board is expected to take up the measure at its meeting on Wednesday, November 11.

