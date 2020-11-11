Federal grant to provide assistance for counseling program

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new federal grant will help one of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services counseling programs.

The grant, worth $3.9 million, will fund Project Recovery, which helps residents who are experiencing behavioral challenges related to the pandemic.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is funding the program through June of 2021.

It will also allow the program to expand to two more counties, and will create support for farmers.

