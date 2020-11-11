Advertisement

DISCUSSION: The melting Antarctic ice pack

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday, First Alert Weather meteorologist Brad talked about the satellite launching into space next Saturday to monitor sea level change in the Earth’s oceans. Just last month, a study was released that showed more concerning signs about rising sea levels related to the Antarctic ice pack, which continues to melt.

In the video above, Brad continues the discussion about what the melting ice pack means to us in Wisconsin and the rest of the world.

