De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Viewing Pier vandalized, damage estimated to be at least $10k

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department is investigating vandalism damage done to the Riverwalk and Wildlife Viewing Pier during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

The De Pere Parks, Rec and Forestry Department posted about the damage on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying a preliminary estimated damage cost is expected to be more than $10,000.

City officials say nine different bollards were destroyed, a bench and garbage standard were both broken and thrown into the river, and two “No Fishing” signs were torn off their mounting brackets.

The Park and Recreation Department is asking anyone who may have information on the people responsible for the vandalism to either call them at 920-339-4065, or police at 920-339-4084, ext. 1297.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, through the Crimestoppers website, or by downloading the P3 tip app.

City officials say they’re also asking community members to help keep watch in the area, and if you see anything suspicous or out of place, to cntact the city.

