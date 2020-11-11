Advertisement

De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Viewing Pier vandalized, damage estimated to be at least $10k

Caption
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department is investigating vandalism damage done to the Riverwalk and Wildlife Viewing Pier during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

The De Pere Parks, Rec and Forestry Department posted about the damage on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying a preliminary estimated damage cost is expected to be more than $10,000.

City officials say nine different bollards were destroyed, a bench and garbage standard were both broken and thrown into the river, and two “No Fishing” signs were torn off their mounting brackets.

The Park and Recreation Department is asking anyone who may have information on the people responsible for the vandalism to either call them at 920-339-4065, or police at 920-339-4084, ext. 1297.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, through the Crimestoppers website, or by downloading the P3 tip app.

City officials say they’re also asking community members to help keep watch in the area, and if you see anything suspicous or out of place, to cntact the city.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Wisconsin sets new records for cases, deaths and hospitalizations
Brian Dimmer
Appleton teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged, cash bond set at $75,000
Police lights file graphic.
Green Bay first responders request city to reconsider COVID-19 paid coverage
Stock graphic
Weather believed to be factor in fatal Winnebago County crash

Latest News

An entrance to the Wiouwash State Trail system which runs through part of the Town of Winchester.
Town of Winchester Fire Department looks to the community to help buy equipment
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: More than 7,000 cases for 2nd day in a row
De Pere Riverwalk Vandalism
Stock graphic
Weather believed to be factor in fatal Winnebago County crash