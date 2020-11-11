Advertisement

CLEARING SKIES AS THE WIND SLOWS DOWN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

How about that wind last night? Green Bay had a peak wind gust of 48 mph around midnight. You might notice a tipped over garbage can, or perhaps some blown over yard decorations this morning. As our most recent weathermaker pulls away from northeast Wisconsin, the breezy west winds will slow down. However, with afternoon highs in the seasonable lower 40s, wind chills will be in the 20s this morning, with 30s during the midday and afternoon.

The rain is gone, but the clouds are still overhead... As an expansive area of high pressure builds in from the southwest, we’ll get back into sunny skies by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, the forecast looks relatively quiet. A brief bout of light rain or mixed precipitation is possible tomorrow evening. There’s also a chance of showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Otherwise, it looks mainly dry with more normal temperatures for the middle of November.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

VETERANS DAY: Clearing skies. Breezy this morning, but the wind weakens. HIGH: 43°

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Seasonably cool. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, then afternoon clouds. A brief shower or wintry mix during the evening. HIGH: 50 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Windy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. A few flakes are possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers advises everyone to stay home in new executive order, says he’ll announce COVID-19 response legislation
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus crisis: Wisconsin sets new records for cases, deaths and hospitalizations
Brian Dimmer
Appleton teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged, cash bond set at $75,000
Police lights file graphic.
Green Bay first responders request city to reconsider COVID-19 paid coverage
Maryana Kranz was killed on Monday, February 10, when a pickup truck came up on the right hand...
Witness: Plainfield man was speeding before fatal bus stop crash, $10,000 signature bond set

Latest News

Snow possible this weekend
10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonal weather returns
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonal weather returns
First Alert Forecast: Wind advisory in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Wind advisory in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Rain continues tonight with some ice, extremely windy conditions
First Alert Forecast: Rain continues tonight with some ice, extremely windy conditions