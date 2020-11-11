CLEARING SKIES AS THE WIND SLOWS DOWN

How about that wind last night? Green Bay had a peak wind gust of 48 mph around midnight. You might notice a tipped over garbage can, or perhaps some blown over yard decorations this morning. As our most recent weathermaker pulls away from northeast Wisconsin, the breezy west winds will slow down. However, with afternoon highs in the seasonable lower 40s, wind chills will be in the 20s this morning, with 30s during the midday and afternoon.

The rain is gone, but the clouds are still overhead... As an expansive area of high pressure builds in from the southwest, we’ll get back into sunny skies by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, the forecast looks relatively quiet. A brief bout of light rain or mixed precipitation is possible tomorrow evening. There’s also a chance of showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Otherwise, it looks mainly dry with more normal temperatures for the middle of November.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

VETERANS DAY: Clearing skies. Breezy this morning, but the wind weakens. HIGH: 43°

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Seasonably cool. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, then afternoon clouds. A brief shower or wintry mix during the evening. HIGH: 50 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Windy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. A few flakes are possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.