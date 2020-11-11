CLEAR & QUIET TONIGHT

Despite a clear sky tonight, a southwest wind will prevent a freefall crash of temperatures. We should bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. That same southwest wind will make for a milder Thursday as high temperatures rise to around 50 degrees. Clouds thicken throughout the day and by nightfall there is a chance of rain showers. That chance become more likely during the evening hours. Areas south are mostly light rain (some mix?) and areas north will see any rain transition over to light snow. Snowfall accumulation north will be light - Mostly less than 1″.

Some sun returns for a breezy, cold Friday (30s for highs). Returning for the weekend will be more rain later Saturday and into portions of Sunday. Areas north could see some wintry mix in there at times. Both weekend days will feature 40s for high temperatures. Sunday will also be quite breezy.

Next work week looks seasonal...

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SSW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Seasonably cool. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Early sun gives way to clouds. Scattered light rain / snow showers at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Windy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. A few flakes are possible NORTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. A sprinkle? HIGH: 45

