Appleton motorcyclist killed in Fond du Lac County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Appleton motorcyclist has been identified as the victim of a crash in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was James W. Fields.

On Nov. 9, at about 11:29 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of a motorcycle crash on Highway 26 near Rose-Eld Rd in the Township of Rosendale.

The Sheriff’s Office says Fields was traveling north on the highway when he hit a deer in the road. His bike was then hit by a southbound semi.

Fields was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was not wearing a helmet.

The semi driver was identified as a 53-year-old Kimberly man. He was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

