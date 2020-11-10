Advertisement

WEATHER TALK: Florida storm, Wisconsin “summer”

Florida bracing for Tropical Storm Eta
Florida bracing for Tropical Storm Eta
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the video, First Alert Weather meteorologist Brad Spakowitz talks about the “tropical storm that won’t die” and the late Wisconsin summer that just came to an end.

Florida, which is already waterlogged from storms, is dealing with the former hurricane known as Eta, the record-setting 28th named Atlantic storm of the year, which could strengthen into a hurricane yet again (see related story).

Locally the big weather story is the end of this streak of summer-like weather which set new records and did something that never happened before in Green Bay in November (see related story).

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen...
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports fewer than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for 2nd day in a row
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

First Alert Weather meteorologists
NOVEMBER WARMTH WAS FUN WHILE IT LASTED...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: End of the record warmth
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: End of the record warmth
First Alert Weather
Green Bay sets November high temperature during record warm stretch
First Alert Weather meteorologists
ONE MORE DAY WITH RECORD WARMTH...