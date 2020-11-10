WEATHER TALK: Florida storm, Wisconsin “summer”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the video, First Alert Weather meteorologist Brad Spakowitz talks about the “tropical storm that won’t die” and the late Wisconsin summer that just came to an end.

Florida, which is already waterlogged from storms, is dealing with the former hurricane known as Eta, the record-setting 28th named Atlantic storm of the year, which could strengthen into a hurricane yet again (see related story).

Locally the big weather story is the end of this streak of summer-like weather which set new records and did something that never happened before in Green Bay in November (see related story).

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.