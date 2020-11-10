Sheboygan Police investigating shots fired and vehicle theft incident, two teens arrested

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two teenagers were taken into custody Monday evening following a vehicle theft incident which started in Manitowoc and ended in Sheboygan.

Officers say they were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Union Avenue and S. 15th Street shortly after 6 p.m.

According to Sheboygan Police, a vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day in the City of Manitowoc, and the people in the stolen vehicle then attempted to steal another vehicle in Sheboygan, but the driver drove away from them.

Police say the suspects then fired rounds at the vehicle as it drove away, however no one was injured inside the vehicle, which was hit by gunfire.

Shortly after that, police say a vehicle was stolen from its owner in the 1300 block of N. 15th Street after a suspect pointed a firearm at the woman. Both vehicles then left the area, and were found by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office on I-43.

Officials say the stolen vehicle from Manitowoc was stopped just south of Belgium, located in Ozaukee County, after spike strips were used.

Police say the two people inside, identified by police as 16 and 17-year-old boys, got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says neighbors in the area of Sandy Beach Road in Belgium were asked to stay inside their homes while a search was done for the suspects, who were considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office say the two suspects were taken into custody at about 8 p.m., and were turned over to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

Formal charges are still pending.

Currently, the stolen Sheboygan vehicle hasn’t been found. Police say it is a red 2015 Ford Edge, Sport Utility vehicle, and has the Wisconsin plate of 444DSW.

Police say they have identified other potential suspects, and are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333, or anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 877-CUF-THEM. You can also report tips by CLICKING HERE.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped the Sheboygan Police Department with their investigation.

