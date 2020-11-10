Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay kicks off Christmas campaign with Red Kettle drive through

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign kicks off Tuesday with some adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is starting its annual Red Kettle Campaign with a drive-through event at Festival Foods at 2430 University Ave.

The Christmas Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser. The organization is calling on the community to help rescue Christmas as people struggle financially during the pandemic.

“Our job is to make a difference for those in need, and that need has always been there,” said Major Matt O’Neil, Greater Green Bay Area Coordinator. “However, in the wake of a global health pandemic, we anticipate that need to be even greater this holiday season, and we’re asking for the community’s support to ensure the needs of individuals, children and families are met in our community, where COVID-19′s impact is being felt.”

All donations collected during Tuesday’s drive-through kettle event will be matched up to $5,000 by Dean Distributing.

Can’t make the drive-through event? Donate here: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/greenbay/

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Police Chief Andrew Smith and Fire Chief David Litton are among Tuesday’s bell ringers.

The money raised by the Salvation Army goes to its programs and services for people in need.

Tomorrow's the Day! The bells have been tuned up and the kettles are assuming their spots out in the community...Let's... Posted by The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay on Monday, November 9, 2020

