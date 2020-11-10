RAIN, STORMS ENDING... THEN VERY WINDY

Colder air is arriving as a strong cold front moves through this evening. Scattered showers and a few storms will diminish before midnight, but winds will be increasing. A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for much of the area overnight for gusts to 50 mph! The west wind will also create wave action and possibly some beach erosion on the Bay side of Door County.

From this point forward, more seasonal weather is expected - Highs mostly in the 40s, Lows mostly around 30. A series of disturbances will bring other weather, too. Thursday night will bring some light rain/mix/snow to the area. And the pattern repeats Saturday. A few spotty showers could linger Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W BEC SW 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening rain, thunder... 1-2″ total rainfall. Turning quite windy. Icy spots possible late. LOW: 32

VETERANS DAY: Turning sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Sunshine, then afternoon clouds. A chance of showers or a light mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. A wintry mix is possible NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of a few spotty showers. Windy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Broken clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a bit milder. HIGH: 44

