Police: Vehicle stolen following hit and run crash, public’s help needed to find persons of interest

Chaz Young and Autumn Thurber
Chaz Young and Autumn Thurber(Fox Valley Metro Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they’re looking for two people who are considered persons of interest following a hit and run crash in Little Chute Monday night.

According to Fox Valley Metro police, officers were called to the intersection of W. Main Street and Monroe Street in Little Chute for a two vehicle crash at about 8:40 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a Chrysler Sedan and a Honda Ridgeline truck had collided, and police learned two of the three occupants in the sedan got into a fight with the truck’s owner.

Officials say the truck was eventually stolen and driven away from the scene by two of the occupants, while the third person in the sedan ran away, and was later arrested.

Police say they need your help in finding both the stolen vehicle and the two people of interest, identified as Chaz Young, 22, and Autumn Thurber, 25, both with felony warrants through the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections.

Officials say Young is from Gillet and Thurber is from Neenah.

The stolen Ridgeline truck is described as a 2019 model, is black, has front passenger damage and has a Wisconsin plate of PK4921.

If you know the location of the truck, or where Young and Thurber may be, you’re asked to call the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency, and to not confront them.

