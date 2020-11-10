Plainfield man charged with negligent homicide in fatal bus stop crash

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A felony negligent homicide charge has been filed against a man who hit two girls at a bus stop in Waushara County.

Online court records show Carl Mullenix, 76, has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving-Cause Bodily Harm.

The charges were filed Nov. 9 in Waushara County. Action 2 News has reached out to the district attorney’s office for a criminal complaint. We’ll update the story when we learn more information.

The charges were filed in relation to the Feb. 10 crash that killed Maryana Kranz, 6, as she was about to board a school bus along State Road 73 in the Town of Oasis. Maryana was a student at Tri-County School District.

Maryana’s four-year-old sister was also hit. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Mullenix was previously issued citations for Improper Passing of Stopped Bus, Fail/Stop for Unloading School Bus, Inattentive Driving and Unsafe Passing on Right. The investigation was then sent to the district attorney’s office.

Waushara County Sheriff Wally Zuehlke told Action 2 News that it appeared Mullenix was driving on the shoulder of the road when his Chevy Silverado hit the girls.

The sheriff said the school bus had stopped to pick up Maryana and the required lights were flashing.

The Kranz sisters' mother, Shannon, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mullenix and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

The suit states that Shannon Kranz arrived at the scene within minutes and “personally witnessed the severe injuries and ultimate death inflicted to her daughter due to the negligence of Carl Mullenix.”

It states Shannon has “sustained severe emotional distress.”

Kranz is also looking for damages related to medical and burial expenses.

A settlement offer was made in August, according to online court records. No details were released regarding the settlement.

A hearing in the wrongful death suit is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.