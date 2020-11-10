Advertisement

MUCH COLDER, WET... AND TURNING WINDY!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The party is over with our warm spell of weather... Temperatures have tumbled behind a cold front that came through the area during the predawn hours. We’ll hover in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this afternoon with a breezy north-northeast wind. These temperatures will be about 25 degrees colder compared to yesterday!

We’ll have periods of soaking rain through this evening. At times, the rain could be heavy with a few thunderstorms. Some storms may have small hail. Through tonight, many areas will see 1-2″ of rain, which may cause some standing water in low-lying spots, or in areas of poor drainage.

As the rain comes to an end overnight, the wind will get even stronger. Overnight west winds may gust as high as 50 mph! A WIND ADVISORY has been posted late this evening through daybreak Wednesday. Along with the wind, drivers should watch for icy spots towards daybreak tomorrow, as cold air freezes any moisture on the roads.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 10-25 MPH

AFTERNOON: Periods of soaking rain. Thunder possible. Much colder TEMPS: Steady in the upper 40s to near 50°

TONIGHT: Evening rain... 1-2″ total rainfall. Turning windy. Icy spots possible late. LOW: 32

VETERANS DAY: Turning sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Sunshine, then afternoon clouds. A chance of showers or a light mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 51 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. A wintry mix is possible NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Broken clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 40

