Interview: Pushing for volunteers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 8th annual Volunteerfest is changing this year because of the pandemic.

Something that doesn’t change each year is the need for volunteers.

Chris Roth talks with Brad Creighton with Volunteer Fox Cities about the push to match volunteers with organizations that need them. “Over 70% of our non-profits still have these critical volunteer needs,” he says.

Go to https://www.volunteerfoxcities.org/ for a one-stop shop of volunteer opportunities and to get information about Volunteerfest that takes place online Nov. 16-20.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.