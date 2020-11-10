Advertisement

Interview: Pushing for volunteers

(WJHG/WECP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 8th annual Volunteerfest is changing this year because of the pandemic.

Something that doesn’t change each year is the need for volunteers.

Chris Roth talks with Brad Creighton with Volunteer Fox Cities about the push to match volunteers with organizations that need them. “Over 70% of our non-profits still have these critical volunteer needs,” he says.

Go to https://www.volunteerfoxcities.org/ for a one-stop shop of volunteer opportunities and to get information about Volunteerfest that takes place online Nov. 16-20.

