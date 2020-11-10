Internet Crimes Against Children investigation results in Kaukauna man’s arrest

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is behind bars after what police call an online Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to Fox Valley Metro Police, officers were able to determine a man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Manns, was sending messages online to an undercover officer posing as a minor female.

Officers say Manns drove to the Village of Kimberly Monday to meet with the female, where he was met by Fox Valley Metro Police Department officers.

The arrest was made without any incidents.

Manns was arrested and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on the following felony charges:

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

Attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child

Child enticement

