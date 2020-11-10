Advertisement

Internet Crimes Against Children investigation results in Kaukauna man’s arrest

Timothy Manns was arrested Monday, November 9 by police in the Village of Kimberly.
Timothy Manns was arrested Monday, November 9 by police in the Village of Kimberly.(Fox Valley Metro Police/Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is behind bars after what police call an online Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to Fox Valley Metro Police, officers were able to determine a man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Manns, was sending messages online to an undercover officer posing as a minor female.

Officers say Manns drove to the Village of Kimberly Monday to meet with the female, where he was met by Fox Valley Metro Police Department officers.

The arrest was made without any incidents.

Manns was arrested and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on the following felony charges:

  • Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime
  • Attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child
  • Child enticement

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen...
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports fewer than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for 2nd day in a row
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Coats for Kids distributed in Fox Cities, final numbers in for Brown County
Coats for Kids distributed in Fox Cities, final numbers in for Brown County
Trees planed to honor victims of fatal crash
Trees planed to honor victims of fatal crash
Wisconsin leads the nation in drug takeback program
Wisconsin leads the nation in drug takeback program
Vaccine progress giving health officials hope, but they're still cautious
Vaccine progress giving health officials hope, but they're still cautious