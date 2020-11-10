Advertisement

Fond du Lac businesswoman donates unsold merchandise to The Salvation Army

By Emily Matesic
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven years after a Fond du Lac County woman followed her dream to open a vintage shop, the pandemic forced her to make the difficult decision to close it. The woman’s loss however is a gain for good.

The lights are out at Holyland Vintage in Fond du Lac and there’s no merchandise left inside. After trying to make the business work during the pandemic, owner Cindy Roate, decided it was time to shutdown permanently.

“I was in the insurance industry for 21 years and so in 2013 when I opened my first shop, it was like a dream come true, so it’s a little bit bittersweet, but fortunately I was able to help a wonderful organization,” says Roate.

Following a closing sale, Roate reached out to The Salvation Army in Fond du Lac, and offered the organization the merchandise she had left in her store.

According to Roate, “There was furniture, there were new household items, there were antiques, some vintage items, items I made so a big variety.”

In all, Roate says she donated about $15,000 worth of stuff to The Salvation Army, some of it going to the organization’s thrift store where it will be sold and profits will benefit local programs. Other items were hand picked as gifts that will be given out as part of The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

“I get excited anyway, when it comes to my Angel Tree with my kids,” says Barb Thill a volunteer at The Salvation Army. She adds, “It could be something that somebody has wanted or maybe it’s something that some kid wouldn’t have gotten a gift or something.”

The Salvation Army says more than 1700 kids are signed up to receive gifts through their Angel Tree program this holiday season.

Thill says, “We went with the theme this year, something I want, something I need, something I can wear and something I can read.”

The hope is that others will step up, like Roate, to help make the holidays special for kids in the community. Roate adds, “I challenge anyone who is doing well and made it through this year, better than a lot of others, to help out all they can.”

The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac encourages people to visit its website to see how it can help those in need this holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports fewer than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for 2nd day in a row
Brian Dimmer
Appleton teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged, cash bond set at $75,000
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Evers to deliver statewide address on COVID-19 Tuesday evening
The NFL has moved the Green Bay at Indianapolis Week 11 game from noon to 3:25 PM.
NFL moves Packers-Colts to 3:25 PM

Latest News

Interview: How surge testing affects healthcare
Interview: How surge testing affects healthcare
Holyland Vintage is donating $15,000 worth of merchandise to Salvation Army in Fond du Lac
Vintage shop going out of business in Fond du Lac
Discussion: Woman donates $15k worth of items to Salvation Army
Discussion: Woman donates $15k worth of items to Salvation Army
Green Bay police officers at a crime scene
CARES Act funding running out
Discussion: First Responder CARES funding runs out
Discussion: First Responder CARES funding runs out