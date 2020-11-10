Fond du Lac businesswoman donates unsold merchandise to The Salvation Army

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven years after a Fond du Lac County woman followed her dream to open a vintage shop, the pandemic forced her to make the difficult decision to close it. The woman’s loss however is a gain for good.

The lights are out at Holyland Vintage in Fond du Lac and there’s no merchandise left inside. After trying to make the business work during the pandemic, owner Cindy Roate, decided it was time to shutdown permanently.

“I was in the insurance industry for 21 years and so in 2013 when I opened my first shop, it was like a dream come true, so it’s a little bit bittersweet, but fortunately I was able to help a wonderful organization,” says Roate.

Following a closing sale, Roate reached out to The Salvation Army in Fond du Lac, and offered the organization the merchandise she had left in her store.

According to Roate, “There was furniture, there were new household items, there were antiques, some vintage items, items I made so a big variety.”

In all, Roate says she donated about $15,000 worth of stuff to The Salvation Army, some of it going to the organization’s thrift store where it will be sold and profits will benefit local programs. Other items were hand picked as gifts that will be given out as part of The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

“I get excited anyway, when it comes to my Angel Tree with my kids,” says Barb Thill a volunteer at The Salvation Army. She adds, “It could be something that somebody has wanted or maybe it’s something that some kid wouldn’t have gotten a gift or something.”

The Salvation Army says more than 1700 kids are signed up to receive gifts through their Angel Tree program this holiday season.

Thill says, “We went with the theme this year, something I want, something I need, something I can wear and something I can read.”

The hope is that others will step up, like Roate, to help make the holidays special for kids in the community. Roate adds, “I challenge anyone who is doing well and made it through this year, better than a lot of others, to help out all they can.”

The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac encourages people to visit its website to see how it can help those in need this holiday season.

