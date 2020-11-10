Evers to deliver statewide address on COVID-19 Tuesday evening

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will deliver a statewide address Tuesday evening on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers is scheduled to speak at 6:05 p.m.

Evers typically holds briefings at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Department of Health Services secretary-designee Andrea Palm. His administration has not said why he’s addressing the state during the evening, but it’s likely due to the massive surge in infections in the state.

The state’s percent positive seven-day average is a staggering 35 percent.

Hospitals capacity is critical. Statewide, only 12 percent of staffed hospital beds are open at this time. The Wisconsin Hospital Association’s COVID-19 dashboard lists 2,003 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals. The dashboard shows 143 new patients admitted in one day. Over seven days, 355 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the state.

WHA wrote in a Facebook post, “PRACTICE SAFE BEHAVIORS NOW – Wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings. Do it for health care workers, your neighbors, your family and you.”

WI hospitals were hit today with the largest one-day increase in COVID patients to date at +143, and WI has crossed a... Posted by Wisconsin Hospital Association on Monday, November 9, 2020

The state reports 2,329 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Nearly 300 people have died over the last week.

The governor’s efforts to limit restaurant and tavern capacity have been challenged in court. His statewide mask mandate is also under legal challenge.

In the last 7 days we have seen 282 friends, family members, and loved ones die from COVID-19. Our hearts and thoughts are with their families. Don’t risk it—stay home as much as you are able and help protect your fellow Wisconsinites. https://t.co/WEdjuIkWMj — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 9, 2020

CLICK HERE to track COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin.

“We have a lot of work to do here in Brown County and Wisconsin to get through this surge," says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. All of these great advancements in the vaccine and the antibody only make sense if we can control the surge. We need to do a better job at the public gatherings. We need to do a better job at masking. And more importantly, we need to test, test and test. We need to test more people. We need to control the virus more. We need to expand that capability every day and get people to get tested. And I think that’s one of the hardest things you can do is you can have all the testing apparatus you want, but people still need to show up.”

Action 2 News will carry the address on wbay.com and our Facebook page.

