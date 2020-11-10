Advertisement

Evers to deliver statewide address on COVID-19 Tuesday evening

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will deliver a statewide address Tuesday evening on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers is scheduled to speak at 6:05 p.m.

Evers typically holds briefings at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Department of Health Services secretary-designee Andrea Palm. His administration has not said why he’s addressing the state during the evening, but it’s likely due to the massive surge in infections in the state.

The state’s percent positive seven-day average is a staggering 35 percent.

Hospitals capacity is critical. Statewide, only 12 percent of staffed hospital beds are open at this time. The Wisconsin Hospital Association’s COVID-19 dashboard lists 2,003 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals. The dashboard shows 143 new patients admitted in one day. Over seven days, 355 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the state.

WHA wrote in a Facebook post, “PRACTICE SAFE BEHAVIORS NOW – Wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings. Do it for health care workers, your neighbors, your family and you.”

WI hospitals were hit today with the largest one-day increase in COVID patients to date at +143, and WI has crossed a...

Posted by Wisconsin Hospital Association on Monday, November 9, 2020

The state reports 2,329 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Nearly 300 people have died over the last week.

The governor’s efforts to limit restaurant and tavern capacity have been challenged in court. His statewide mask mandate is also under legal challenge.

CLICK HERE to track COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin.

“We have a lot of work to do here in Brown County and Wisconsin to get through this surge," says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. All of these great advancements in the vaccine and the antibody only make sense if we can control the surge. We need to do a better job at the public gatherings. We need to do a better job at masking. And more importantly, we need to test, test and test. We need to test more people. We need to control the virus more. We need to expand that capability every day and get people to get tested. And I think that’s one of the hardest things you can do is you can have all the testing apparatus you want, but people still need to show up.”

Action 2 News will carry the address on wbay.com and our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports fewer than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for 2nd day in a row
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
The NFL has moved the Green Bay at Indianapolis Week 11 game from noon to 3:25 PM.
NFL moves Packers-Colts to 3:25 PM
Brian Dimmer
Appleton middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Francis Garcia, left, leads her sisters Anna Garcia, center, and Olga Garcia in prayer at an...
Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving amid pandemic, but play it safe
WATCH: Dr. Rai on possibility of nationwide mask mandate
Dr. Rai expresses excitement for vaccine, antibody drug
The surge in coronavirus cases reaches all across the country.
US reaches 10 million COVID-19 cases
Drug maker Pfizer hopes to be able to seek emergency use authorization of its coronavirus...
New hope for COVID-19 vaccine relief as cases surge