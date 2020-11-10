De Pere School board comes up with gating metric to open schools

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Families and staff in the Unified School District of De Pere have a little more clarity on what it would take for students to return to the classroom.

During a special school board meeting Monday, the members agreed on a gating metric to reopen schools.

It’s less restrictive than the CDC guidelines have for schools.

Action 2 News first told you last week, Board President David Youngquist proposed the district look at less restrictive gating criteria in hopes of salvaging the school year.

After about two hours of discussion Monday, the board agreed to look at reopening schools when new positive cases over a two week period come down to 600 per 100,000 in Brown County.

That’s about the average of where cases were at in September when the school was open.

As of Monday, the new positive cases are just over 1,100 per 100,000 in the county over a two week period according to district administrators.

“If we get to 600 the trend is going to be coming down, so that’s how I would reconcile that,” said Board Member, Bob Mathews. “I think the question is, is there a cap if we get back to 900 or 1,000 again, but let’s take one thing at a time.”

Students are slated to do virtual learning until at least November 24, but will likely be longer with the new metric in place.

The decision comes on the heels of the West De Pere School District releasing its gating criteria last week, but that school district has gone back to in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.