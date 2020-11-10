Advertisement

De Pere School board comes up with gating metric to open schools

It’s less restrictive than the CDC guidelines have for schools.
De Pere School Board approves COVID-19 metric to bring students back to classroom.
De Pere School Board approves COVID-19 metric to bring students back to classroom.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Families and staff in the Unified School District of De Pere have a little more clarity on what it would take for students to return to the classroom.

During a special school board meeting Monday, the members agreed on a gating metric to reopen schools.

It’s less restrictive than the CDC guidelines have for schools.

Action 2 News first told you last week, Board President David Youngquist proposed the district look at less restrictive gating criteria in hopes of salvaging the school year.

After about two hours of discussion Monday, the board agreed to look at reopening schools when new positive cases over a two week period come down to 600 per 100,000 in Brown County.

That’s about the average of where cases were at in September when the school was open.

As of Monday, the new positive cases are just over 1,100  per 100,000 in the county over a two week period according to district administrators.

“If we get to 600 the trend is going to be coming down, so that’s how I would reconcile that,” said Board Member, Bob Mathews.  “I think the question is, is there a cap if we get back to 900 or 1,000 again, but let’s take one thing at a time.”

Students are slated to do virtual learning until at least November 24, but will likely be longer with the new metric in place.

The decision comes on the heels of the West De Pere School District releasing its gating criteria last week, but that school district has gone back to in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen...
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports fewer than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for 2nd day in a row
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

The district has stayed open through the COVID-19 pandemic.
How one school district is keeping its doors open despite COVID-19
Clintonville voters pass a $37 million referendum question to improve schools.
Local superintendents praise communities for passing school referendums
De Pere School district continues virtual learning.
Virtual learning continues for students at Unified School District of De Pere
Oshkosh YMCA, Boys and Girls Club extend hours to provide childcare
Oshkosh nonprofits extend hours to provide childcare, virtual learning help