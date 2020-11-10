ASTRO EXTRA: The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s going to be a busy couple of weekends for NASA. On Saturday, with the help of SpaceX, four astronauts will head to the International Space Station.

The following Saturday, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Earth-observing satellite will be launched into space.

The satellite is a joint project of the U.S. and Europe to collect more specific and highly detailed data on sea levels, how they’re changing, and the effect on climate change.

It’s expected to be the most accurate data yet on global sea level and how oceans rise in response to our climate change. In the video above, First Alert Weather chief astronomer Brad Spakowitz talks about its five-and-a-half-year mission and how it will improve weather forecasts.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.