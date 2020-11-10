Advertisement

Man arrested in Houston police sergeant’s shooting death

Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.
Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

Acevedo said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Robert Soliz, is accused in a warrant of murder in the Monday slaying of police Sgt. Sean Rios.

Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports fewer than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for 2nd day in a row
Brian Dimmer
Appleton teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged, cash bond set at $75,000
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Evers announces new executive order in statewide address Tuesday evening
Evers continues to advise everyone to stay home in new executive order
The NFL has moved the Green Bay at Indianapolis Week 11 game from noon to 3:25 PM.
NFL moves Packers-Colts to 3:25 PM

Latest News

Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly...
Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career
Maryana Kranz was killed on Monday, February 10, when a pickup truck came up on the right hand...
Witness: Plainfield man was speeding before fatal bus stop crash, $10,000 signature bond set
Carl Mullenix is accused of driving on the right-hand side of this school bus when it was...
Driver charged in fatal school bus stop crash
Brian Dimmer jail photo
Appleton teacher arrested
The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US surpasses 1 million virus cases in November