Appleton middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wilson Middle School teacher and Appleton West High School coach was arrested Monday after police learned about an inappropriate relationship he was having with a girl who was a student there.

Police are seeking at least four charges against Brian Dimmer, 46, of Grand Chute: Exposing genitals, causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, soliciting an intimate representation, and exposing a child to harmful narrative.

Police say he resigned his positions. He’s currently in the Outagamie County Jail.

Police say their investigation isn’t over. They’d like to hear from anyone with information about the incident. Call the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500 or the Sexual Assault Crisis Center’s 24-hour hotline, (920) 733-8119.

