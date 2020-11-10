Advertisement

Appleton Area School District parents protest for choice of in-person learning

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases in our area, a group of parents held a protest Monday night asking to have a choice hen it comes to in-person learning in the Appleton Area School District.

Currently, the district is fully virtual, but a few exceptions are made for children who need extra help.

Throughout the past several months, a number of social media pages have popped up online asking the district to give parents a choice when it comes to the format of how their child attends class, but since that hasn’t happened, a small group of parents and kids are becoming more vocal.

“Our plea is to have the district offer us some flexibility and compromise within their learning model,” said Andrea Klitzke, a protest organizer.

Action 2 News has previously reported on several public hearings held by the district, where concerns were raised about in-person learning because social distancing would be tough in smaller buildings, and because the district didn’t have enough substitute teachers for those who might get sick.

“We clearly understand the significance and the vital importance of having our students attend school in person. We all know that, and we’re committed to offering in person learning as soon as it is safely possible to do so,” said Dr. Judy Baseman, the Superintendent of the Appleton Area School District.

At the protest thought, many parents said their kids are struggling.

“He’s trying to do the online and he’s falling terribly behind,” said Molly Bruner, whose son just started kindergarten. “They do let him come in part-time, a few hours a day on Monday and Wednesday but it’s really just not enough and he’s getting frustrated, throwing tantrums, slamming the computer down, he doesn’t want to do it. It’s just not working for him.”

Parents also pointed out that several of the surrounding school districts do allow in-person learning. However, there’s no indication students will be back in the classroom in the Appleton Area School District anytime soon.

